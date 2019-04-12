Oakland police, FBI once again ask for public's help in NASA scientist murder mystery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI and Oakland Police are, once again, asking for the public's help to solve a three-year-old murder case of a NASA scientist.
Brian Bole, age 30, was just three blocks from his Oakland home when he was shot and killed on Richmond Boulevard three years ago.
Investigators released surveillance video of a person of interest wearing a reflective coat who was near the scene of the crime when it happened.
There is still a $30,000 reward being offered in the case.
