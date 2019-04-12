Oakland police, FBI once again ask for public's help in NASA scientist murder mystery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI and Oakland Police are, once again, asking for the public's help to solve a three-year-old murder case of a NASA scientist.

Brian Bole, age 30, was just three blocks from his Oakland home when he was shot and killed on Richmond Boulevard three years ago.

RELATED: Former NASA scientist fatally shot in Oakland

Investigators released surveillance video of a person of interest wearing a reflective coat who was near the scene of the crime when it happened.

There is still a $30,000 reward being offered in the case.

Brian Bole PSA from KTOP TV-10 on Vimeo.
