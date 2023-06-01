Young girl injured in Oakland shooting, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating the shooting of a young girl.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

It happened before 9 p.m. Wednesday night on 68th Avenue.

Officers found the girl with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. She was transported to a hospital, where police say she is in stable condition.

Police did not confirm the age of the girl.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.