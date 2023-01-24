1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at Oakland gas station, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station in the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

There were no victims at the scene but officers found several shell casings.

During their investigation, they learned there had been a shooting between several individuals.

The department was notified of multiple gunshot victims They self transported to several area hospitals.

The seven victims are listed in stable condition.

The deceased victim's identity is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.