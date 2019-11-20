Oakland Zoo officials say grizzly bear exhibit safe despite damage done to window

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo is insisting its grizzly bear exhibit is safe.The declaration comes after a child threw a rock, several times, at the window on the exhibit, shattering the laminate cover on the glass.Zoo officials say the glass itself was not compromised and the exhibit is still safe and the bears, secure.The repairs will cost about $67,000, and will force the closure of the exhibit next month.Zoo officials say they were unable to determine who was responsible.