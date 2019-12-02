2 teens arrested after off-duty CHP officer assaulted at Emeryville shopping mall

This Monday, Dec. 2. 2019 image shows the AMC movie theater in Emeryville, Calif., where an off-duty CHP officer was allegedly attacked by a group of teens. (KGO-TV)

By Leslie Brinkley
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP officer is recovering after being attacked by a group of teens in Emeryville while off-duty last Friday.

It started around 8:00 p.m. at the busy Bay Street Mall, when a young girl approached a group of eight teenagers who she believed had stolen her cell phone 30 minutes earlier.

They began pushing and shoving her. This is when the off-duty CHP officer, who witnessed the assault, intervened on her behalf.

Emeryville police say the juveniles began kicking him, punching him, and choking him to the point of rendering him unconscious.

RELATED: Emeryville car thief finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland

The off-duty CHP officer regained consciousness and used pepper spray on one of the suspects. Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were arrested. Six other suspects are still at large.

Emeryville police are using surveillance video to further their investigation. They are also asking for the public's help in submitting any cell phone video or photos.

The CHP officer drove himself to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On duty police officers at a nearby Apple store also responded to the attack in front of the AMC movie theater and Old Navy and Sephora stores at the shopping center.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
emeryvilleofficer injuredarrestchpassaultman attackedmallheart attackteenagers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Prehistoric puppy found in permafrost in Russia
Florida flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Water line break causes flooding at San Jose hospital
Ghost Ship victims honored on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire
More TOP STORIES News