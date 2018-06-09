Off-duty firefighter saves swimmer near San Francisco's Aquatic Park

A swimmer is alive this evening thanks to the efforts of an off-duty firefighter and other rescuers in San Francisco Bay.The San Francisco fire captain happened to be the first person to notice the swimmer was in distress near Aquatic Park.The captain began CPR and a police department boat crew joined in the lifesaving efforts.Within minutes, the rescuers brought the man to shore. His heart re-started and he began to breathe again before being taken to a hospital.