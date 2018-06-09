Off-duty firefighter saves swimmer near San Francisco's Aquatic Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A swimmer is alive this evening thanks to the efforts of an off-duty firefighter and other rescuers in San Francisco Bay. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A swimmer is alive this evening thanks to the efforts of an off-duty firefighter and other rescuers in San Francisco Bay.

The San Francisco fire captain happened to be the first person to notice the swimmer was in distress near Aquatic Park.

RELATED: Swimmer bitten by sea lion in San Francisco Bay, rescued at Pier 45

The captain began CPR and a police department boat crew joined in the lifesaving efforts.

Within minutes, the rescuers brought the man to shore. His heart re-started and he began to breathe again before being taken to a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescueswimmingwater rescuesan francisco bayfirefightersSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Swimmer bitten by sea lion in San Francisco Bay
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News