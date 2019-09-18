Redwood City Accident: Police officer spins out on wet road striking pedestrian, colliding with 2 other cars

A crash involving two vehicles in Redwood City on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redwood City police officer was involved in a car crash Wednesday that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

At 9:47 am the officer and a police K-9 were responding to an emergency call about "a possible home invasion robbery in progress in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue involving four males with masks," according to Redwood City Police Department.

The officer was responding from the area of James Avenue and El Camino Real.

The roadway was wet, and the officer lost control of the patrol car while traveling southbound on El Camino Real, police said.

This is when the car over the center median, striking a man who was standing there,, according to the police report.

"The vehicle continued into the opposing lanes of traffic and collided with two other vehicles traveling northbound on El Camino Real before coming to rest on the east sidewalk," the report said.

Police say the pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious. HIs exact injury status is unknown.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for a precautionary examination.

The police canine riding in the car did not appear to be hurt, police said, but is being checked out by a veterinarian.

"The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the collision were assessed for injuries by responding paramedics and released at the scene," police said.

The Redwood City Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), with assistance of the CHP's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the collision.

