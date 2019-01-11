OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Officer dies after being shot while responding to traffic collision in Davis, manhunt for suspect continues

Police have surrounded a home on 5th street not far from D street. Police believe the suspect is inside. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --
A Davis police officer was shot and killed after responding to a traffic collision in downtown Davis.

Currently, police have surrounded a home on 5th street not far from D street. Police believe the suspect is inside.

A Davis police officer is in serious condition after being shot while responding to a traffic collision.



Officials are asking residents to avoid downtown Davis until further notice.

Police say officer Natalie Corona was investigating a three-car crash when one of the people involved in the accident pulled out a gun and shot the officer.

Officer Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento where she later died.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man wearing tactical boots. He has not been apprehended.

A manhunt is underway involving police from throughout Yolo, Solano and Sacramento Counties. They spent hours going door to door searching for the suspect.

The incident happened a few blocks away from the UC Davis campus, near the city's central park on Fifth Street. The University sent out an alert to students to stay clear of the downtown area and to shelter in place.

Parts of the campus are locked down.

