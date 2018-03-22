Officials investigate deadly car fire, security incident at Travis Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Air Force Base officials are investigating after a car gained unauthorized access to the base through the main gate and crashed shortly afterwards. (AirForceForum/Facebook)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGO) --
Travis Air Force Base officials are investigating a security incident that occurred at the main gate on Wednesday.

They say at approximately 7 p.m., Travis AFB first responders and Fairfield emergency officials responded to an incident where a car gained unauthorized access to the base through the main gate entrance. The car crashed shortly after entering the base and became engulfed in flames.

A U.S. officials told ABC News that it appears there were propane tanks inside that vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Travis Air Force Base officials are investigating a security incident that occurred at the main gate on Wednesday.


Security officials responded immediately, and the base's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, Office of Special Investigations and other responders were on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no additional fatalities or injuries, officials say.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

U.S. officials are looking at terrorism or some sort of suicide event as a possible motive, but the investigation is in its early stages.

Air Force Office of Special Investigation and the FBI are currently investigating and there are no current known threats to the base or community.

The main gate has reopened and all other facilities are operating as normal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securitysecurity breachcar firecar crashtraffic fatalitiesFBIabc7 originalsTravis Air Force BaseFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News