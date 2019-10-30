Kincade Fire

Officials investigating reports of fake firefighters near Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of fake firefighters in areas of Sonoma County impacted by the Kincade Fire. Sgt. Shawn Murphy says the report was made on Tuesday, "We did get a report yesterday of possibly some fake firefighters out there, wanting to do some looting." No suspects have been identified.



The Sheriff's office has beefed up patrols to stop looting in areas where residents are under evacuation orders. Currently, there are 300 deputies on the streets to stop crime in evacuated areas.

There have been three reports of looting but no arrests have been made.

