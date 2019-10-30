Officials investigating reports of fake firefighters near Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

.@sonomasheriff says they have roughly 300 law enforcement on the street today. The firefighters have been told to watch out for some “fake firefighters” who they’ve heard might be going around trying to do some looting. #kincadefire— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 30, 2019
The Sheriff's office has beefed up patrols to stop looting in areas where residents are under evacuation orders. Currently, there are 300 deputies on the streets to stop crime in evacuated areas.
There have been three reports of looting but no arrests have been made.
