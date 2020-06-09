Orange County chief health officer resigns amid criticism over face covering order

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Orange County's Chief Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigned Monday night amid criticism over her order requiring the public to wear face masks as businesses started to reopen.The plan is to have recently appointed Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau also take on duties as chief health officer.The face-covering order in the county has been at the center of controversy. Sheriff Don Barnes last month addressed the issue with the County Board of Supervisors, saying he would not ask his deputies to enforce the order.County officials later came to the defense of Quick