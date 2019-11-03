Orinda City Council to discuss short-term rentals after 5 killed in Halloween party shooting at Airbnb

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The screams and sounds of bullets that broke out around 10:50 pm on Halloween inside 114 Lucille Way in Orinda are still vivid in many neighbors' minds.

"I don't feel safe knowing that someone can do this in our neighborhood," said neighbor Aurea Fonseca-Geen.

Five people in their 20's lost their lives and police have not made any arrests.

"To be honest with you, I don't go out at night for the last few nights because I'm scared. Whoever did this, are they still around?" said Fonseca-Geen.

We sat down with Mayor Miller who said the last homicide happened seven years ago, and the home rented on Airbnb where the shooting happened was known to city officials.

"At that particular house my understanding is from our city manager and planning department is that there was a complaint about parties earlier this year in February," said Orinda's Mayor Inga Miller.

The city provided records and found that the owners of 114 Lucille way registered their home as a short term rental almost a year ago on November 21, 2018.

In February the first complaint of a large party was registered.

An additional complaint was received four days later. Everything was resolved according to Mayor Miller. An email was sent by a neighbor at 9:35 pm on Halloween night alerting police of another party.

Now, Mayor Miller says this is leading them to make other changes.

"If the community wants to band short term rentals altogether, maybe they want to limit them to hosted rentals where owners are present at all times," said Mayor Miller.

Flowers and notes were left outside the home to remember the victims.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact Contra Costa County Sheriff'S Department or the Orinda Police Department.
