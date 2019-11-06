Orinda City Council moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orinda City Council is moving forward with an emergency ban of some short-term rentals.

The action is in response to the Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb that left five people dead.

The council heard from 50 people during a standing-room-only meeting last night. Many speakers urged the council not to ban all short-term rentals.

The emergency ordinance will prohibit un-hosted short-term rentals for 45 days while the city works on updating existing rules. Un-hosted means the homeowner is not on site.

The council is expected to formally approve the new rules at its November 19 meeting.
