Orinda to consider moratorium on short-term rentals after deadly Halloween shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orinda City Council will meet for the first time tonight since the shootings on Halloween night that killed five people. The topic of Airbnb short term rentals will be discussed."I am guessing we are going to have a lot of public comment. We are going to have a lot of people who are shocked, angry, upset," said City Council Member Dennis Fay.The home where the shootings happened was an Airbnb rental. The renter threw a Halloween party.The Orinda City Manager says the council has a number of options to consider."They could say they don't want it anymore but anyone out there right now can keep going till their registration expires. They could say they don't want anymore of these non-hosted ones, that's what this was, where the owner is not on site. They could say we will allow the hosted ones but want more stringent conditions to make sure the property owner is there," explained City Manager Steve Salomon.An example of a hosted one is renting out a back house while the owner is in the front house.Fay thinks it will take some time to sort through the options. While that work is underway, he thinks rentals should come to a halt."I think we need to do a temporary moratorium on short term rentals while we research the issue find out what things we can legally do, what is practical to do, in order to better assure the safety of our residents and guests," said Fay.He does think Orinda is headed for a ban."We have gotten over two dozen emails from residents. I don't think there was one that said we have to protect short term rentals. It was all 'protect the community'," he said.They are expecting good participation tonight. The City Clerk says they have received several inquiries all day yesterday and today about speaking at tonight's meeting. It starts at 7 p.m.