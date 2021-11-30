Pets & Animals

Rare, deep-sea Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego, California beach

The Pacific footballfish is usually found about 2,000 to 3,000 feet beneath the sea, where sunlight does not penetrate.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare, monstrous-looking fish washes up on San Diego beach

SAN DIEGO, California -- This is really the stuff of nightmares. A rare, monstrous-looking fish recently washed ashore in San Diego, California.

It's called the Pacific footballfish, and it's one of the larger anglerfish species.

Jay Beiler encountered the fish on Nov. 13 when it washed up at Torrey Pines State Beach.

"At first I thought it was a - like a jellyfish or something, and then I went and looked at it a little more carefully, and some other people were gathered around it too, and then I saw that it was this very unusual fish...It's the stuff of nightmares - mouth almost looked bloody! I'd say it was nearly a foot long," Beiler told local media, according to Storyful.

It is usually found 2,000 to 3,000 feet beneath the sea, where sunlight doesn't penetrate, according to the California Academy of Sciences. The fish use a fleshy, bioluminescent lure from their heads to attract prey.

The species has only been seen a few times in California - including Orange County, where it washed up near Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach in May.



MORE | Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on SoCal beach
EMBED More News Videos

A monstrous-looking fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed up on an Orange County beach recently, a rare find that has delighted local marine life specialists.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniabeachesfishoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on SoCal beach
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News