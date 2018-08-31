PACKAGE THEFT

Package thieves use scary new tactic to access Bay Area homes

Surveillance footage shows a man carrying packages out of a building in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Package thefts certainly aren't a new phenomenon in San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area, but for group of residents, they're noticing the brazen thieves are using a new tactic to enter their building.

"A neighbor notified me a week and a half ago we had some package thieves where people enter the building likely through an app where they go and deliver food."

Meghann didn't want to reveal her last name, but she along with at least 2 other residents say after ordering food from delivery service Caviar, surveillance images show who they believe is the male delivery driver gaining access to the building's lobby to drop off an order. Later, cameras appear to capture him and a female accomplice leaving with packages.

RELATED: Thieves steal packages from mail trucks in San Jose

"They made three trips that day, inside and out! If they're brazen enough to steal packages they could possibly do more, which would be unfortunate."

There are two kinds of delivery drivers: those who are independent contractors who users contact through an app and those hired by actual restaurants.

Viva Goa in San Francisco's Marina district uses their own drivers and says there's a benefit to knowing who your driver is.

"Most of our drivers have been working here for at least 5 years. We know our customers personally on that scale."says Nicholas Ferenndes.

A Caviar spokesperson says they are aware of these issues and sent us this statement: "Caviar conducts background checks on all couriers before they begin making deliveries. While this type of issue is not unique to Caviar, we take incidents like this very seriously. We investigate all reports that come into our team and will end relationships with couriers who are found to be violating our policies."

The company spokesperson also indicated there have been incidents where would-be crooks buy or obtain logoed Caviar bags to pose as delivery drivers.

RELATED: 6 arrested in string of package thefts in Santa Clara County

Meghann acknowledges the issue is not exclusive to Caviar but hopes by telling her story it'll improve security at her building and encourage others to speak out if this ever happens again.

"As a woman living alone in a building with 60 some other residents, it's kind of scary they have this kind of access."

While she and her neighbors may never get their packages back, she has a message for the possible suspects in the surveillance video.

"It's really unfair and unfortunate and I hope you get what's coming to you."

For more stories, photos, and video on recent package thefts in the Bay Area, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
package theftfooddelivery servicecrimetheftrestaurantrestaurantsinvestigationinvestigationsSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PACKAGE THEFT
KARMA: Package thief injures ankle during getaway
Thieves steal packages from mail trucks in San Jose
Holiday travelers warned about hotel baggage storage clerk scam
Man fed up with package thefts rigs box with shotgun blanks
More package theft
Top Stories
VIDEO: Muni scuffle sparks outrage on social media
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Fewer police on BART trains as mandatory overtime ends
ABC7 Stars: Tenderloin community organizer leads 'Safe Passage' for kids
U-Haul stolen with Oakland music teacher's instruments and life inside
Bill Clinton plays Aretha Franklin's 'Think' during funeral
Labor Day Weekend forecast will be nothing like last year's
Show More
Crews contain 25-acre fire burning at Tesoro Refinery in Contra Costa Co.
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck in LA
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
More News