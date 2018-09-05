EARTHQUAKE

Japan shaken by pair of strong earthquakes, USGS reports

A USGS map shows the location of an earthquake in Japan on Thursday, September 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Japan was shaken by a pair of strong earthquakes, the USGS reports.

RELATED: 3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Crockett, jolts Bay Area residents

A magnitude 6.6 quake struck at approximately 3:07 a.m. Thursday and was followed by a magnitude 5.3 quake less than 20 minutes later. California time is 16 hours behind Japan.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported and no tsunami watch or warning was issued.

Visit this page for more stories and videos on earthquakes
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSjapanjapan quakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
USGS, SoCal company working on quake warning app
3.3 magnitude earthquake near Crockett jolts Bay Area residents
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
EARTHQUAKE
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
3.3 magnitude earthquake near Crockett jolts Bay Area residents
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes northern Sonoma County
More earthquake
Top Stories
VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Kaepernick
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Bomb scare shuts down streets in San Francisco
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Show More
Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kap to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster highs coming
Ayanna Pressley, Chicago native, wins Massachusetts primary
United offering free trip to Tahiti for winner of workaholic contest
Reports: Palo Alto plane crash survivors are mother and daughter, pilot killed
More News