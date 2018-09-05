Japan was shaken by a pair of strong earthquakes, the USGS reports.
RELATED: 3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Crockett, jolts Bay Area residents
A magnitude 6.6 quake struck at approximately 3:07 a.m. Thursday and was followed by a magnitude 5.3 quake less than 20 minutes later. California time is 16 hours behind Japan.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported and no tsunami watch or warning was issued.
Visit this page for more stories and videos on earthquakes
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSjapanjapan quakeu.s. & world
earthquakeUSGSjapanjapan quakeu.s. & world