Man dies after being shot in Palo Alto parking lot

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed after being shot in a business parking lot in Palo Alto overnight.

Palo Alto police said the victim, a man, was shot in the abdomen in the parking lot of a business near San Antonio and Leghorn roads shortly after 3 a.m.



Police also confirm that the victim managed to call 911 for help. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on scene.

Police say the victim died from his injuries after undergoing surgery.

One lane of eastbound traffic on San Antonio Road was blocked off as police continued to conduct their investigation.

No arrests have been made and, at this time, no motive is known.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) is being offered by Mothers Against Murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palo altocrimegun violenceshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News