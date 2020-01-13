Julian Edelman, New England Patriots receiver, arrested for alleged vandalism in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KGO) -- Redwood City native Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots was arrested for allegedly jumping on the hood of a car.

The incident happened Saturday evening around 9 p.m. in Beverly Hills, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

It's unclear what prompted Edelman to jump onto the car but he did cause "damage," police added.

Police arrested him for misdemeanor vandalism, reports say.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

The Patriots wide receiver was last year's Superbowl MVP.

On Instagram, Celtic's star Paul Pierce posted this photo of him and Edelman the same evening.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesarrestvandalismnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary doorman retiring from Sir Francis Drake Hotel in SF
Man killed by Muni train in SF's Visitacion Valley
NFC Championship Game ticket prices at Levi's Stadium
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
4 Iraqi servicemen injured in rocket attack on air base
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Eruption near Manila prompts 'volcanic tsunami' warning
Show More
Survivors of deadly Antioch crash return to site one year later
SF high school robotics team hit twice by thieves before big competition
AccuWeather forecast: Cold tonight, rain returns Monday
Poll: Most Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict
49er Faithful rejoice over Saturday's blowout win over Vikings
More TOP STORIES News