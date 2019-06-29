Pets & Animals

200 dogs quarantined after 'canine flu' outbreak in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- About 200 infected dogs are being moved to a warehouse after "canine flu" outbreak in Oakland.

Oakland Animal Services says the warehouse was cleaned and filled with kennels and play areas.

Pet Food Express has donated bowls and leashes and set up an emergency donation fund to help out with costs.

The dogs will be quarantined there for between four to six weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklanddogspet healthanimal rescueanimal newsdog flu
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News