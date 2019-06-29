200 dogs quarantined after 'canine flu' outbreak in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- About 200 infected dogs are being moved to a warehouse after "canine flu" outbreak in Oakland.
Oakland Animal Services says the warehouse was cleaned and filled with kennels and play areas.
Pet Food Express has donated bowls and leashes and set up an emergency donation fund to help out with costs.
The dogs will be quarantined there for between four to six weeks.
