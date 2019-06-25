Adorable, 6-week-old wolf pups ready for visitors at Oakland Zoo

The boardwalk near the wolves is back open now that the pups "appear to be comfortable with zoo guests eager to catch a glimpse of them," the zoo said in a statement.
The four babies were born on May 13, 2019, to parents Siskiyou and Sequoia, who arrived at the zoo just over a year ago.
"Mom and dad have been amazing first-time parents," said Darren E. Minier, Assistant Director of Animal Care, Conservation, and Research.
Creating a pack is vital to the emotional health of wolves, who are shy, sensitive, and normally mate for life, Minier said.
He says the pups and their parents have a "forever home" at the Oakland Zoo.
We got wolf pup pics
These amazing photos were taken by Steven Gotz on the boardwalk.
The boardwalk near wolves is fully open again; come on out and catch see these fuzzy fellas in person!
More about our wolf pups: