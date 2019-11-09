Insta-dog famous: Albany Shih Tzu has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) -- A pooch from Albany is one of the most famous dogs on the photo platform.
Dougie, the six-year-old Shih Tzu, has amassed more than 520,000 followers.
His owner said she started the account "daily dougie" so as to not inundate her Facebook fans with all her dog photos.
Now, Dougie's fan's cannot get enough of him.
"He is a very sweet dog," said Anita Rotenberg, Dougie's owner. "Not only is he cute, he has a great personality, and that really comes through in the account. Where people they feel they really know him and wish that they had a dog like that."
Who is behind Dougie's sharp-looking coat of fur?
His groomer, Gina Grant from Napa, who found stardom and a lot of business herself.
