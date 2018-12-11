ANIMAL RESCUE

Rescued California bear found in trash bin with mange is recovering, but won't be released into wild

A bear is seen in this undated image recovering after being found with mange in a trash bin in Butte County in California. (Humane Society of the U.S.)

Jennifer Olney
RAMONA, Calif. (KGO) --
A rescued California black bear found with almost no hair is getting a new home, but won't be released into the wild as originally hoped.

ABC7 News first told you about the little bear named Eve about a year ago, when she won the hearts of animal loving volunteers up and down the state.

RELATED: Bear cub found in Butte County dumpster with no fur responding to treatment

Eve was found in a trash bin in Butte County. She was suffering from severe mange and looked so strange the people who found her were not sure what kind of animal she was.

Eve got emergency care from the Bear League in Lake Tahoe, and then was taken to The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center.

in San Diego County. The little bear arrived there on Christmas Eve which is how she got her name.
The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center provided extensive medical treatment including special medicated baths that are believed to have saved Eve's life.

Matt Anderson, director of the Wildlife Center, says Eve is doing well. She has grown from an emaciated 30 pounds to a much healthier 150 pounds, but the news about her future is mixed.

RELATED: California volunteers rescue bear cub found in dumpster with no fur

Eve has some fur, but not enough to keep her safe and warm in the wild. There is also concern that, in Eve's earlier life, she got too comfortable around humans.

So instead of being released to the wild, next spring Eve will move to a sanctuary called Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Texas. A special natural enclosure is even being built for her. Both the ranch and The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center are affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States.

Caring for Eve is expensive. If you would like to donate to Eve's care or help rescue other wild animals, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearanimals in perilanimal newsanimalanimalsanimal rescuenaturebear cubCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
'Piggy Smalls' gets adopted
Injured sea lions rescued from Los Angeles coast
Pig found in East Palo Alto needs a home
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
SJ woman lending a helping 'paw' to Camp Fire pets
Here's why loyal dog may have waited weeks for his family to return after Camp Fire
ADORABLE VIDEO: Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
SF police seeking women caught on camera in restaurant rampage
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Two charged for planning separate terror attacks in the US
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley
Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Show More
Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run in Fremont, police say
Charges dropped against Brooklyn mom whose baby was ripped away
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
More News