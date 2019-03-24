Pets & Animals

Controversial Tiburon dog ban causing an uproar

A sign telling dog owners to keep their pets off McKegney Field in Tiburon, near Blackies Pasture, is causing an uproar.

By Lisa Amin Gulezian
TIBURON, Calif. (KGO) -- A sign telling dog owners to keep their pets off McKegney Field in Tiburon, near Blackies Pasture, is causing an uproar.

One dog owner says, "It's very frustrating to see dogs are not welcome on that field."

Another says, "I think it's terrible. We paid for part of it... why can't we use it?"

The reason it's off limits to dogs - the city is trying to protect its investment.



Park Allen is on Tiburon's Parks, Open Space and Trails Commission and said, "Dogs dig and they go to the bathroom. If either happens, the field is relatively shallow and it could cause pretty major damage to the fields."

Only youth soccer and lacrosse teams will play on the special grass by paying a rental fee that's double the original amount.

According to a lacrosse coach, McKegney is also the only local field large enough to hold multiple teams at once.

Brian Hole said, "It's so beautiful, it would be a shame to see it undermined by an unfortunate dog incident."

In fact, just a few feet away, dogs freely roam in other parts of nearby Blackie's Pasture.

Todd Davis is a Tiburon resident and agrees with the dog ban. "There's a sense of entitlement. People want to run around and have fun with their dogs, which is fine. There is so much other space for them to run around."

Still, McKegney is in high demand. Reese Jones is a dog owner. "Well-behaved dogs, well-behaved soccer players, well-behaved people should all have the ability to go on it."

The city council will make a final decision later this spring.


Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstiburondogsbananimal newsdoganimalspark
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police say 1 dead, 3 injured in SF shooting
Powerball: No winners reported, jackpot now estimated at $750M
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tam
Memorial held for son of Oakland councilwoman who was fatally shot in LA
Major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say
Show More
With Curry resting, Doncic and Dirk lift Mavs over Warriors 126-91
Whale likely spotted at Marin County beach
San Jose backyard super bloom opens to the public
Ammunition in luggage prompts security checkpoint closure at SFO
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News