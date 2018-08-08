ANIMAL NEWS

Thirsty cows swarm water truck in drought-stricken Australia

Hundreds of very thirsty cows are seen swarming a water truck during a serious drought in Southeast Australia. (KGO-TV)

Video shows hundreds of very thirsty cows swarming a water truck during a very serious drought in Southeast Australia.

Circular dry plough tracks resemble the concentric circles in Aboriginal dot paintings that tell of an ancient mythology, starving cattle queuing for feed look like an abstract painting and their black shadows stretching across the land a surrealist image..

Most of the Outback hasn't seen rain in the past few months.

The worst drought in living memory is sweeping parts of eastern Australia, leaving farmers struggling to cope and many asking questions about the future.

The drought has also spawned fierce wildfires in Australia.
