U.S. & WORLD

Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol. (South Australian Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
EDITHBURGH, Australia --
Two Australian police officers had the rare chance to get up close and personal with a great white shark.

The large creature curiously approached the boat the officers were in off the coast of South Australia last week. According to South Australian Police, the officers were conducting drug, alcohol and safety enforcement operations during the encounter.

"[The shark] wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!" the police force quipped on Twitter about the shark.


They added that the officers checked 30 nearby boats and found only minor safety violations, with no drug or alcohol violations found.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksaustraliau.s. & worldwild animalsoceans
U.S. & WORLD
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News