Golden Retriever stolen from San Francisco's Japantown found, reunited with owner

LILY, THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER, HAS BEEN FOUND! Unbelievable reunion story - watch and listen. Thank you good people and police of San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/TvAOYEAuoJ — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 15, 2019

This is Lily! She’s five years old and was dognapped from Japantown last night while her owner, Jenny, went grocery shopping. Jenny says Lily has helped her through her mental health struggles and recently losing her mom. PLEASE SHARE AND HELP FIND LILY. Call SFPD if you see her. pic.twitter.com/TS9XxFYT0B — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dog owner is rejoicing after her Golden Retriever was safely returned after being stolen in San Francisco.Surveillance video from a grocery store in Japantown shows the dog, Lily, tied to a post around 5 pm Saturday.A man is seen squatting down a few feet from her and staring silently. All of a sudden he gets up, walks over, unties Lily's leash, and walks away with her.Lily's owner tells ABC7 News the Golden Retriever is a "gifted therapy dog" who helps her with mental health struggles, especially after the recent death of her mother.After lots of photo sharing and pleas to help search for Lily on social media, the Golden Retriever was found and returned!Stay with ABC7 News for updates on how this happy ending came to be.