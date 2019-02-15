PETS & ANIMALS

Dog found in ditch bound with duct tape; man charged with animal abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. --
A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on patrol discovered the dachshund Thursday in a ditch near Old Highway M and Schneider Road, KMOV reports.

The dog, who animal hospital workers named "Jimmy," was malnourished and may have suffered a concussion.

Paul Garcia, 39, is accused of binding Jimmy's snout with electrical and duct tape. His paws were bound with duct tape. Garcia allegedly threw the dachshund out of a car window about 12 hours before he was found.

Temperatures were in the 30s when Jimmy was discovered and had been in the teens the night before, authorities said. He was taken to Ivan Animal Hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is doing much better.

Jimmy's owner was found Friday afternoon, KMOV reports, and his real name is "Flick." They will be reunited.

Garcia was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. He is being held at Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogu.s. & worldMissouri
PETS & ANIMALS
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: SJPD provides statement after suspect shot, killed in standoff
President Donald Trump declaring emergency to build border wall
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
I-80 closed due to snow dump in Sierra; travel to Tahoe 'discouraged'
WB Hwy 37 in Novato closed until Saturday due to flooding
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Accuweather Forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms through Sunday
Diet drinks linked to greater risk of stroke in women
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Grandmother wakes up 'neck deep' in mud after Sausalito mudslide
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
People living near Russian River worried about more flooding
More News