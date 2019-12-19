Pets & Animals

Georgia family finds owl living in Christmas tree

ATLANTA -- Christmas in one Georgia house doesn't just come with three wise men -- it also includes one wise owl!

Kate Newman loves owls and has several owl ornaments on her tree.

When her 10-year-old daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, she decided to investigate.

Turns out, a real owl was hiding in the Christmas tree.

The family tried leaving their doors and windows open all night so it could escape, but the bird stayed put.

Finally, they called a wildlife expert who came and captured the owl.

Judging by the eastern screech-owl's thin frame, the family thinks it was in the tree as long as they had it in their house -- more than a week!

Newman said she doesn't think the visitor flew too far away. She swears she can still hear it hooting at night.
