Miniature horse hitches ride on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Horsing around is also apparently part of Bay Area commuting.We have visual proof.An ABC7 news view alerted us to a photo on Twitter of a miniature horse on a train.We reached out to BART to see what the story was behind this rather bizarre sight.BART said the passenger and equine were allowed to board at the Rockridge station after the station agent did a little investigating.The rider had the proper paperwork stating the horse was actually a service animal and the agent double-checked with the legal department.The Department of Transportation Americans with Disabilities Act requires transit entities to permit service animals to accompany individuals with disabilities in vehicles and facilities.