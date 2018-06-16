Hundreds of corgis descended on San Francisco's Ocean Beach for Corgi Con

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Hundreds of corgis descended on Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Saturday for Corgi Con.
At last year's event, 950 of the little dogs and their owners showed up for the annual event.
This year people posted their cute corgi photos on social media using the hashtag #CorgiCon.
@CIPYDPodcast It’s Corgie Beach Day at Ocean Beach in San Francisco! #CorgiCon pic.twitter.com/8bruaknQEU— Esther Ramos (@MBMBaMbin0) June 16, 2018
The event involved a costume contest, corgi races and a group photo with all the dogs.