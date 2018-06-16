CUTE ANIMALS

Hundreds of corgis descended on San Francisco's Ocean Beach for Corgi Con

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of Corgis took over Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Saturday for Corgi Con.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of corgis descended on Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Saturday for Corgi Con.

At last year's event, 950 of the little dogs and their owners showed up for the annual event.

This year people posted their cute corgi photos on social media using the hashtag #CorgiCon.


The event involved a costume contest, corgi races and a group photo with all the dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalseventsbay area eventswhere you livedogdogsbuzzworthycute animalsSan FranciscoOcean Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Good doggo stands up on BART to make room
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News