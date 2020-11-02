Kidde has tips for keeping your pets safe during the holidays and year-round.
Be mindful of lit candles. Curious cats like to get to them and can get singed by the fire, puppies, too. Place the candles out of reach of pets and kids.
Keep treats, like chocolate, are toxic to dogs. Xylitol, a sugar-free substitute, is also harmful. If your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.
Kidde recommends a fire extinguisher be installed on every level of the home.
Now that Halloween is over, Kidde would like to remind you that Sunday, Nov. 1, is National Cook for Your Dog Day. Here are safety tips:
- keep a 3-foot ring of safety around hot appliances for 2 and 4-legged family members
- keep flammable items away from hot stovetops, such as towels, bags, etc.
- place a fire extinguisher in an area behind you as you're cooking, to avoid reaching over a stovetop fire
- never throw water on a grease fire
- if a fire starts in the oven, immediately turn off the heat and do not open the oven door because introducing oxygen into that atmosphere could actually make the fire grow
- if you're not able to extinguish a fire immediately, dial 9-1-1
For more information, visit kidde.com.
To keep up with the adventures of Xander Super Puppy as he promotes fire safety, follow him on Instagram at @xandersuperpuppy
For the latest updates, follow Kidde on social:
Facebook: @kidde
Twitter: @kiddesafety
Instagram: @kiddefiresafety
Kidde has tips for keeping your pets safe during the holidays and year-round
FIRE SAFETY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News