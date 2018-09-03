A Toyota Prius driver turned to the expertise of the fire department -- not a mechanic -- to diagnose the funny noises she was hearing from under her hood.Firefighters in Beverly Hills found a cat snuggled into the engine compartment of the Prius.The driver thinks the cat snuck into the engine in San Francisco and hung on all the way to Beverly Hills.When she arrived in LA, she heard meowing, and that's when she popped the hood.She found the cat tucked into the engine and called firefighters for help.That cat is now in the hands of animal care and control.