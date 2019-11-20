GODDARD, Kan. -- Some wondered if three wise men were near when a camel, cow and donkey were found roaming together along a road near Witchita, Kansas.
The Goddard Police Department posted a photo of the trio on Sunday, asking for help to find the owner of the "three friends traveling together (towards a northern star)."
Officers had a little fun with the unusual trio saying in the post, "If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season."
The owner, a wildlife park employee, lives nearby and has been reunited with the animals.
Police say during the animals' adventure the unlikely companions were very friendly.
Owner found of lost camel, cow and donkey roaming together along Kansas street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News