Owner found of lost camel, cow and donkey roaming together along Kansas street

GODDARD, Kan. -- Some wondered if three wise men were near when a camel, cow and donkey were found roaming together along a road near Witchita, Kansas.The Goddard Police Department posted a photo of the trio on Sunday, asking for help to find the owner of the "three friends traveling together (towards a northern star)."Officers had a little fun with the unusual trio saying in the post, "If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season."The owner, a wildlife park employee, lives nearby and has been reunited with the animals.Police say during the animals' adventure the unlikely companions were very friendly.