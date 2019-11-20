Pets & Animals

Owner found of lost camel, cow and donkey roaming together along Kansas street

By Krisann Chasarik
GODDARD, Kan. -- Some wondered if three wise men were near when a camel, cow and donkey were found roaming together along a road near Witchita, Kansas.

The Goddard Police Department posted a photo of the trio on Sunday, asking for help to find the owner of the "three friends traveling together (towards a northern star)."

Officers had a little fun with the unusual trio saying in the post, "If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season."

The owner, a wildlife park employee, lives nearby and has been reunited with the animals.

Police say during the animals' adventure the unlikely companions were very friendly.
