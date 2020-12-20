Marine Mammal Center caring for rescued 200-pound sea lion found trapped under San Francisco police boat

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- On Saturday morning, veterinarians at the Marine Mammal Center performed a health and wellness exam on a sea lion that was rescued after being stuck under a San Francisco police boat.The sea lion, which has been named Frosty, was first reported as stuck under the police rescue boat on Wednesday.The experts used a portable ultrasound unit to check the sea lion's vital organ function, and take a series of blood samples to run further testing on to look for any health abnormalities like cancer.Volunteers from the Center and San Francisco Police Department officers used a mesh net to pull the 200-pound sea lion onto the docks at the Hyde Marina on Friday afternoon.The authorities then slowly shuttled the massive mammal into a animal control crate.The volunteer rescuers say the sea lion appears to be sick and lethargic.Frosty was taken to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito to receive treatment for his injuries.Officials say that if anyone should find a seal or sea lion in distress to call the Marine Mammal Center's response hotline at 415-289-SEAL.