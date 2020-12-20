Pets & Animals

Marine Mammal Center caring for rescued 200-pound sea lion found trapped under San Francisco police boat

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- On Saturday morning, veterinarians at the Marine Mammal Center performed a health and wellness exam on a sea lion that was rescued after being stuck under a San Francisco police boat.

The sea lion, which has been named Frosty, was first reported as stuck under the police rescue boat on Wednesday.

The experts used a portable ultrasound unit to check the sea lion's vital organ function, and take a series of blood samples to run further testing on to look for any health abnormalities like cancer.

Volunteers from the Center and San Francisco Police Department officers used a mesh net to pull the 200-pound sea lion onto the docks at the Hyde Marina on Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Sea lion named 'Mini' rescued from car dealership parking lot in Corte Madera

The authorities then slowly shuttled the massive mammal into a animal control crate.

The volunteer rescuers say the sea lion appears to be sick and lethargic.

Frosty was taken to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito to receive treatment for his injuries.

RELATED: Mountain lion cubs adopted by Ohio zoo after being orphaned by Redding wildfire

Officials say that if anyone should find a seal or sea lion in distress to call the Marine Mammal Center's response hotline at 415-289-SEAL.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscoboatsanimals in perilanimal rescuewild animalsmarine mammal centersocietysea lionsfpdveterinarianoceans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
Show More
Bay Area yoga studio continues to defy state health order
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
Firefighters among 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Alameda Co.
Will holiday travelers arriving to Bay Area quarantine?
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
More TOP STORIES News