Pets & Animals

Meet one of the dogs saving koalas from Australian wildfires

As Australian wildfires endanger the lives of thousands of koalas, one dog is stepping up to save her fellow furry friends.

Taylor, a four-year-old English Springer Spaniel, is trained to sniff out koala fur and droppings, said her owner and professional dog trainer Ryan Tate.

To date, Taylor has rescued eight of the country's iconic marsupials from wildfires, which have destroyed more than 2,000 homes, claimed at least 26 human lives and potentially killed thousands of koalas.

Some of these animals were hospitalized, and others were taken to areas deemed safe, Tate said.

RELATED: Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire

Tate and his skillful pup have been traveling along the east coast of Australia for nearly three years. Over her lifetime, Taylor has found more than 50 koalas.

Tate said when the air is still, koalas' scents descend from treetops to the ground, so when Taylor smells an animal, she will sit below a tree and point up.

In more difficult conditions, like the recent fires, she's also trained to find their droppings, and fresh poo is a good indicator that koalas are nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuewild animalsaustraliawildfiredogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Person removed from BART tracks near Concord station
East Bay neighborhood on edge after brazen burglaries
Newsom signs order to make vacant state land into homeless shelters
New CA bill requires backup batteries for cell towers
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight
Show More
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi
WATCH IN 60: Sexual assault suspect arrested, protest over Iran handling, new cell tower bill
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
More TOP STORIES News