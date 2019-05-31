Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Misty

This week's Perfect Pet is an adorable German Shepherd-Border Collie mix from the Humane Society Silicon Valley. Misty is nearly two-years-old, 50 pounds and very athletic. She loves the water and playing with other dogs similar in size and energy. If you would like to make Misty forever home contact (408) 262-2133.901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-626510342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022