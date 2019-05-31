perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Misty

This week's Perfect Pet is an adorable German Shepherd-Border Collie mix from the Humane Society Silicon Valley. Misty is nearly two-years-old, 50 pounds and very athletic. She loves the water and playing with other dogs similar in size and energy. If you would like to make Misty forever home contact (408) 262-2133.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:


Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org

Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org

Facebook



Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org

Facebook



Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy

Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org

Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org

Facebook
