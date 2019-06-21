perfect pet

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Titan

This week's Perfect Pet is Titan, the perfect puppy! He's a 3-month-old German Shepherd who is potty-trained and loves sleeping.

After watching the videos you'll see, he has such a sweet and mellow personality!

If you're interested in Titan, call the Green Dog Rescue Project at 707-433-4377.



Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy

Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:


San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org

Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org

Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org

Facebook



Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org

Facebook



Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org

Facebook
