Mountain lion caught on camera roaming Pacifica neighborhood

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A home security camera captured a mountain lion roaming in a driveway in Pacifica. The big cat was wandering at Heathcliff and Inverness Drive in the Westview neighborhood.This close encounter happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reminds people that more than half of the state is mountain lion habitat. They generally exist wherever deer are found.If you happen to see a puma, experts say do not run. Stay calm and don't turn your back. People are advised to face the animal, make noise and look bigger by waving their arms.Mountain lion attacks on people are extremely rare.