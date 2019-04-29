mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion tranquilized outside of Macy's in Santa Rosa

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- It was the most unusual of sights in Santa Rosa on Monday. A mountain lion was at the mall -- exactly where it did not belong.

The animal was reported at the Santa Rosa Plaza at 5th and B streets.

It was more than a typical intersection Monday morning. It is also where the urban and the wild shared the same space in the form of a mountain lion.

RELATED: Mountain lion wakes Bay Area homeowners, drags deer off Hillsborough porch

Passers-by first noticed the mountain lion resting in a planter attached to the Macy's store. That's when the excitement began.

At approximately 9 a.m., Fish and Wildlife shot the first of four tranquilizing darts. Then, they waited for the drugs to take effect and for the 50-pound mountain lion to go to sleep. It did.

RELATED: Mountain lion cornered, tranquilized in San Francisco's Diamond Heights neighborhood

Once asleep, the experts moved in and carried it away. They released it into the wilderness.

Mountain lion researcher Dr. Quinton Martins, with the Living With Lions Project, described what he saw Monday as a juvenile mountain lion, probably local, and on the search for territory it can call home. It's no easy task.
"They are moving and moving until they can find a gap in the landscape to settle down and that may take a couple of years," Dr. Martins said.

RELATED: Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs

And perhaps, thousands of miles. This mountain lion may have moved into the city to escape an older, more established one. Generally speaking, they pose no threat to humans.

If you were there on Monday, chances are you scared it more than it might have scared you.

Dr. Martins speculates that this creature has been roaming, normal behavior for an 18-month-old mountain lion that has been evicted by its mother.

RELATED: Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son

There is a creek nearby with access to the ever-more-tightly-squeezed local wilderness. "This is perfect habitat for them," said Dr. Martins.

The good news is nobody got hurt.

And urban life goes on after this not-subtle reminder that we weren't here first.

See more stories on mountain lion sightings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta rosamountain lion sightinganimals in perilmacy'sanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
San Mateo mountain lion sighting
EXCLUSIVE: Standoff between mountain lion, coyotes caught on camera
Mountain lion sighting raises concern for Peninsula residents
VIDEO: Mountain lion sighting at Redwood City home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News