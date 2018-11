Happy Adopt a Senior Animal Month! Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left. He gets along with other dogs and all people. https://t.co/GgNYWAYank #AdoptASeniorAnimalMonth #BluetickCoonhound #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/WN50ASwalQ — Marin Humane (@MarinHumane) November 1, 2018

It's Adopt a Senior Pet Month ! Bay Area shelters say you can celebrate by making a big difference in the life of an older dog, cat or other animal in need of a home. Marin Humane tweeted a picture of senior pet in need, along with a message."Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left."The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has a 10 year old Leopard Gecko looking for a place to call home.Local shelters say they have plenty of senior pets who are looking for a warm place to sleep, good meals and plenty of love. So, if you're thinking of adopting a new furry friend, consider opening your heart to an old soul.201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213(415) 522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21331590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-0702