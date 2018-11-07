ANIMAL RESCUE

Take Me Home? November is 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month'

EMBED </>More Videos

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Bay Area animal shelters say you can help an old dog, cat or other pet in their golden years by taking one home. (Marin Humane)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
It's Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Bay Area shelters say you can celebrate by making a big difference in the life of an older dog, cat or other animal in need of a home.

RELATED: From animal rescue to living with a pig and a french bulldog
Marin Humane tweeted a picture of senior pet in need, along with a message.
"Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left."

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has a 10 year old Leopard Gecko looking for a place to call home.

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding

Local shelters say they have plenty of senior pets who are looking for a warm place to sleep, good meals and plenty of love. So, if you're thinking of adopting a new furry friend, consider opening your heart to an old soul.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
(415) 522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
(707) 433-4377
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptionpetperfect petanimal rescueanimalsanimal newsdogscatsSPCAadoptionu.s. & worldMarinSan FranciscoSan JoseOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby
Oregon man rescues kitten glued to busy road
The Instagram pig, dog, and animal lover you must get to know
Wildlife rescue center caring for record number of injured, orphaned animals
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Scientists come across 'ghostly' octopus during deep sea dive in Monterey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2018 MIDTERM RESULTS: Here's what you missed on Election Night
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf wins re-election
These women made history on Tuesday
Democrat Gavin Newsom wins CA governor's race over Republican John Cox
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Show More
Mountain View voters approve Measure P, 'head tax' on Google, other businesses
Accuweather Forecast: Fire danger coming
Laurie Smith defeats John Hirokawa in race to become Santa Clara County sheriff
Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
More News