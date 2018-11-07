MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --It's Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Bay Area shelters say you can celebrate by making a big difference in the life of an older dog, cat or other animal in need of a home.
Marin Humane tweeted a picture of senior pet in need, along with a message.
Happy Adopt a Senior Animal Month! Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left. He gets along with other dogs and all people. https://t.co/GgNYWAYank #AdoptASeniorAnimalMonth #BluetickCoonhound #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/WN50ASwalQ— Marin Humane (@MarinHumane) November 1, 2018
"Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left."
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has a 10 year old Leopard Gecko looking for a place to call home.
Local shelters say they have plenty of senior pets who are looking for a warm place to sleep, good meals and plenty of love. So, if you're thinking of adopting a new furry friend, consider opening your heart to an old soul.
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
(415) 522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
(707) 433-4377
www.greendogproject.org
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org