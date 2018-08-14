PETS & ANIMALS

Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli

Jacob Vaughn was washing a head of broccoli in June when he noticed a spider crawl out from the top of the vegetable.

A man in Ohio was shocked to find a dangerous spider in his produce as he prepared a meal.

Jacob Vaughn was washing a head of broccoli in June when he noticed a spider crawl out from the top of the vegetable.

Vaughn recorded video showing the spider's notorious hourglass-shaped mark on its abdomen. He said after realizing it was a black widow, he "put it all into two plastic bags and just left it alone on our table."

Vaughn named the spider "Broccoli" and turned it over to an animal rescue called Another Chance Sanctuary. Two days later, the rescue said the spider had been re-homed.
