Family heartbroken after puppy dies from toxic algae at Santa Rosa park

"Our 11-month-old pup Konah succumbed to a horrible toxin and passed away today," Danielle Hill-Hruby wrote on Facebook. "That damn blue-green algae killed her and we are heartbroken."
Hruby said the family took Konah to the dog park at the Rincon Valley Community Park on Sunday where she got into the water. A day later Konah died.
"It happened so fast and is no joke," she wrote. "I had no idea so please be aware it's a horrible death."
In August, the city of Santa Rosa warned residents about possible blue-green algae at Lake Ralphine. The lake was closed and water activities were cancelled.
A spokesperson for Santa Rosa's Parks and Recreation Department says Konah's death is the first reported sighting of blue-green algae at the Rincon Valley Community Park.
The city has since posted signs around the park warning people and their pets to stay away from the water.
The city says the incident is currently being investigated by Sonoma County.