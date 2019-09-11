Pets & Animals

Family heartbroken after puppy dies from toxic algae at Santa Rosa park

This undated image shows an 11-month-old puppy that died after drinking blue-green algae in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Danielle Hill-Hruby/Facebook)

By Liz Kreutz
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Rosa family is heartbroken over the loss of their 11-month-old puppy - who they say died suddenly Monday after drinking toxic algae at a local community park.

"Our 11-month-old pup Konah succumbed to a horrible toxin and passed away today," Danielle Hill-Hruby wrote on Facebook. "That damn blue-green algae killed her and we are heartbroken."

REALTED: 7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind pickup truck in SoCal

Hruby said the family took Konah to the dog park at the Rincon Valley Community Park on Sunday where she got into the water. A day later Konah died.

"It happened so fast and is no joke," she wrote. "I had no idea so please be aware it's a horrible death."



In August, the city of Santa Rosa warned residents about possible blue-green algae at Lake Ralphine. The lake was closed and water activities were cancelled.

A spokesperson for Santa Rosa's Parks and Recreation Department says Konah's death is the first reported sighting of blue-green algae at the Rincon Valley Community Park.

The city has since posted signs around the park warning people and their pets to stay away from the water.

The city says the incident is currently being investigated by Sonoma County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta rosabizarreanimals in perilpet healthanimal newspuppy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in SF
Crews stop forward progress of 9-acre Novato brush fire
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Chase Challenge: How will traffic be impacted by dueling events?
Chimpanzee reportedly on the loose in Texas
Grad student hurt in UC Berkeley lab explosion
Show More
California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
More TOP STORIES News