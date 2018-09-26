CUTE ANIMALS

Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand

A New Zealand man was sitting in his kayak when a sea lion suddenly came up to him and flung at octopus at him. (Photo by TaiyoMasuda/GoPro via Storyful)

KAIKOURA, New Zealand (KGO) --
A New Zealand man and his friends spent a day on the ocean they'll never forget.

Check this out - Kyle Mulinder was sitting in his kayak when a sea lion suddenly came up to him and flung an octopus at him. It smacked him in the face.

Mulinder's friend shot the video off the coast of Kaikoura in New Zealand.

Mulinder laughed it off, simply saying he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

