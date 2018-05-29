Tortured puppies, Frigg and Freya, reunited. One w severed paw, the other w badly fractured jaw. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/nTiwLsAgV1 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) May 29, 2018

$5000 reward for arrest of "habitual animal abuser" in Oakland. This pup w severed paw is ok now. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/PaFOwsDBDq — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) May 29, 2018

Oakland police are searching for the person or persons responsible for the alleged abuse of three maimed puppies found this Memorial Day weekend in East Oakland.Two 24-month-old German Shepherd puppies were reunited on Tuesday out of San Francisco animal hospital. The dogs, who are sisters, whimpered as they greeted each other.Frigg has a rear paw that was chopped off. Her sister, Freya, has a jaw that is badly broken on both sides, an injury that appears to be intentional.They were found in a pile of garbage out in an Oakland homeless encampment near the Coliseum Saturday night. Then on Monday, another one was found.Pali Boucher, the founder of Rocket Dog Rescue, said, "The third dog was found at exactly the same location, the jaw broken in the same place, and my stomach turned to ice. This is an obvious case of an animal torturer."The horror was reiterated by Rebecca Katz, Director of Oakland Animal Services. "Three similar breeds of dogs, three found in a similar area. It's probably linked but we don't know that for sure. Our concern is the huge body of research that shows the link between animal cruelty and violence against people."Oakland Animal Services and Oakland police have launched an investigation into the animal cruelty. Petfood Express has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.Extensive surgery is still needed for two of the dogs.The search is on for an orthopedic surgeon to try and repair Freya's jaw. Her eyes are brighter now and her pain is diminshed. There's a chance she'll make it.Boucher said she hopes that someone will be held accountable before more puppies are discovered injured or dead.