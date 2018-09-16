PETS & ANIMALS

Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland

Two German Shepherds were rescued from westbound I-580 in Oakland on Sunday, September 16, 2018. (CHP Oakland/Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Two stray German shepherds were rescued on Interstate Highway 580 this morning after officers briefly stopped westbound traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP received several calls around 7 a.m. near the Park Boulevard exit reporting the dogs wandering on the freeway. Officers briefly stopped traffic while they collected the dogs, which were fed and taken to an animal shelter.

"(The dogs) were pretty compliant," CHP Officer Herman Baza said. "They looked pretty exhausted. We later found out they were pretty hungry."



Baza said the incident was a good example of motorists alerting police of stray animals on the freeway rather than ignoring them or trying to rescue the animals themselves. Stray animals on roadways can easily cause accidents, he said, and it is unsafe for motorists to leave their cars and walk onto highways.

See more stories, photos, and videos on dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogI-580CHPdogsOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Bear burned in Carr Fire released back into the wild
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Florence death toll rises to 15
Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
Davis hits slam in 9th but A's again stumble, Rays win 5-4
Travelers asked to drive around NC to avoid Florence impacts
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
Show More
NFL allows Martavis Bryant to play until verdict in suspension appeal
Hillary Clinton, Helen Keller removed from Texas school curriculum
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
More News