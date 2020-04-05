Coronavirus

Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK -- A tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement.

The tiger, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia, developed a dry cough and a decrease in appetite. She was tested out of an abundance of caution, and the results were confirmed by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, the society said.

Her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions also showed coronavirus symptoms, but all of the cats, including Nadia, are expected to recover.

The zoo said the cats were infected by a person caring for them who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic or had not yet developed symptoms.

"Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats," the Wildlife Conservation Society, the parent company of the Bronx Zoo, said in a statement.

It is unknown how the disease develops in big cats. There is also no evidence that animals can infect people with the virus.

Nadia and Azul became visitor favorites after their appearance on Animal Planet's 2017 docu-series "The Zoo."



The rare Malayan tiger siblings were born at the zoo in 2016 but needed to be hand-raised after their mother rejected care.

The Bronx Zoo has been temporarily closed since March 16.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityzoocoronavirusbronx zoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: South SF man dies of COVID-19 after traveling on cruise ship
Unusual last goodbyes for first Central Valley man to die from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South SF man dies after contracting COVID-19 on Princess cruise ship, family says
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Coronavirus: Castro Valley family still stuck in Peru, desperately trying to get on last flight home
Coronavirus live updates: South SF man dies of COVID-19 after traveling on cruise ship
Show More
Concord small business owner shares difficult process applying for Paycheck Protection Program
CA task force lead hopes to have enough COVID-19 tests for general public by next month
COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Newsom announces
Projected number of COVID-19 deaths in California decreases, model shows
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News