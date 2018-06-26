ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: 'Straight-up felony?' Squirrel steals cop's doughnut

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KGO) --
Police are on the lookout for a squirrel who stole a perfectly good doughnut from an officer in Alaska.

The Anchorage Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page, showing the officer walking toward his car before the tiny squirrel makes a run for it.

The brazen squirrel was quick on its feet. "Seriously. He stole a perfectly good doughnut from a cop. That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude," wrote the police department on Facebook.

