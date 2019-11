No Ticket Turkey helped out this speeding driver this Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/V2E7BQo3ZN — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) November 27, 2019

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A turkey saved a driver from a speeding ticket in Livermore.The Livermore Police Department posted body camera video of the incident on Twitter. A police officer pulled over a driver on Monday. He was trying to write a ticket when a turkey kept approaching him.The officer ended up letting the driver go with a warning.The turkey is now nicknamed the "No Ticket Turkey."