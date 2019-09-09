Whale comes extremely close to tourist boat just outside San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several species of whales are in the middle of their migration from Alaska toward warmer waters off Mexico. The timing couldn't be more perfect for some tourists in the Pacific Ocean just outside San Francisco Bay.
A passenger aboard a whale watching boat captured this video outside the Golden Gate on Saturday.
Fortunately, the boat did not hit the humpback and everyone on board that sailboat escaped unharmed, too.
